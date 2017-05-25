Second company comes forward with Kansas City airport plans

A second company has come forward with plans to build a new single terminal airport in Kansas City. (KCTV5)

A second company has come forward with plans to build a new single terminal airport in Kansas City.

Council members and the mayor received an email Thursday from the company AECOM.

The company sent an email to city leaders asking to meet and discuss financing options. The email says they want to join the competitive process to develop a single terminal airport at KCI.

AECOM says they have an aviation portfolio that includes JFK, LAX, and Atlanta airports.

However, councilwoman and chair of the airport committee Jolie Justus says it’s not a deal the city is considering at this time.

“The problem is the email they sent to us this afternoon is for a P3, which includes owning and operating the airport, as well and we made it clear as a city we want to maintain ownership and operation of the airport," Justus said.

AECOM is headquartered in Los Angeles, but a representative says they have about 100 employees in Kansas City.

They did not speak to KCTV5 on camera Thursday.

