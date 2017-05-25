Second company comes forward with Kansas City airport plans - KCTV5

Second company comes forward with Kansas City airport plans

Posted: Updated:
A second company has come forward with plans to build a new single terminal airport in Kansas City. (KCTV5) A second company has come forward with plans to build a new single terminal airport in Kansas City. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A second company has come forward with plans to build a new single terminal airport in Kansas City.

Council members and the mayor received an email Thursday from the company AECOM. 

The company sent an email to city leaders asking to meet and discuss financing options. The email says they want to join the competitive process to develop a single terminal airport at KCI.

AECOM says they have an aviation portfolio that includes JFK, LAX, and Atlanta airports. 

However, councilwoman and chair of the airport committee Jolie Justus says it’s not a deal the city is considering at this time.

“The problem is the email they sent to us this afternoon is for a P3, which includes owning and operating the airport, as well and we made it clear as a city we want to maintain ownership and operation of the airport," Justus said. 

AECOM is headquartered in Los Angeles, but a representative says they have about 100 employees in Kansas City. 

They did not speak to KCTV5 on camera Thursday. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Thursday, May 25 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-05-25 20:28:48 GMT

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

  • Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:36:53 GMT

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.