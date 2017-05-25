2 shooting victims found in vehicle near 104th, Holmes

Chopper 5 video of the crime scene. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a double-shooting at 104th Street and Holmes.

One person is fighting for their life, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Kansas City police say the victims were found inside a vehicle. The shooting happened at 104th and Holmes.

A blue vehicle was observed fleeing the area, according to police. There is no suspect description.

This is the third double-shooting in Kansas City in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.