Thought of multi-county, 6-lane highway causes disturbance for r - KCTV5

Thought of multi-county, 6-lane highway causes disturbance for residents

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Connect
Leavenworth County commissioners put the breaks on the Kansas Patriot Highway Project on Thursday in front of a crowded room of concerned residents, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News) Leavenworth County commissioners put the breaks on the Kansas Patriot Highway Project on Thursday in front of a crowded room of concerned residents, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Neighbors in five counties are fired up over a six-lane highway that could go through their properties.

Leavenworth County commissioners put the breaks on the Kansas Patriot Highway Project on Thursday in front of a crowded room of concerned residents, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief. 

The project's consultant, John Bradford, thinks the outcry from people and a Facebook page are the reasons the project failed. 

"Like 1,600 people liked the page and a lot of phone calls were made to the commissioners, and I think it kind of swayed their opinion," he said.

The $4-billion private toll road was expected to span across Miami, Johnson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Platte and Cass counties in Missouri. 

Some were worried about noise and the contractor's ability to purchase land for the project. But since the six-lane highway didn't get approval in Leavenworth, the project is dead. And residents couldn't be happier. 

"Just kind of everybody like determined, not angry but determined, and not going to let somebody pull the wool over their eyes," Ted Ward said.

Bradford says this isn't the last people will hear of this project. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Missouri man charged with felony after alleged racial slur

    Thursday, January 29 2015 11:44 PM EST2015-01-30 04:44:07 GMT
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language.More >
    A 65-year-old Maryville man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly confronted a black server as she served him breakfast. The man is accused of assaulting her and using racially insensitive language. More >

  • Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:36:53 GMT

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

    A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

    More >

  • Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Former Kansas City, KS community activist convicted of causing deadly crash

    Thursday, May 25 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-05-25 20:28:48 GMT

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >

    A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.