Thought of multi-county, 6-lane highway causes disturbance for residents

Neighbors in five counties are fired up over a six-lane highway that could go through their properties.

Leavenworth County commissioners put the breaks on the Kansas Patriot Highway Project on Thursday in front of a crowded room of concerned residents, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief.

The project's consultant, John Bradford, thinks the outcry from people and a Facebook page are the reasons the project failed.

"Like 1,600 people liked the page and a lot of phone calls were made to the commissioners, and I think it kind of swayed their opinion," he said.

The $4-billion private toll road was expected to span across Miami, Johnson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas and Platte and Cass counties in Missouri.

Some were worried about noise and the contractor's ability to purchase land for the project. But since the six-lane highway didn't get approval in Leavenworth, the project is dead. And residents couldn't be happier.

"Just kind of everybody like determined, not angry but determined, and not going to let somebody pull the wool over their eyes," Ted Ward said.

Bradford says this isn't the last people will hear of this project.

