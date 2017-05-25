Two hurt in shooting near 24th, Lawndale - KCTV5

Two hurt in shooting near 24th, Lawndale

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Betsy Webster, News Reporter
Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to 24th Street and Lawndale Avenue. (KCTV5) Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to 24th Street and Lawndale Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Lawndale Avenue in regard to a shooting.

When officers arrived, a woman in her late 20s was found shot in the leg and a man in his late teens shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it appears they were involved in a disturbance with three associates when shots were fired.

The suspects fled in a gold-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

