UK boy winning fight against cancer receives birthday cards from Kansas Citians and beyond

It was a day that Alex Goodwin turned 10 years old.

To celebrate his birthday, Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler sent a tweet asking people to send him a card.

Most people on their birthdays can expect to get a few cards, but Alex put us all to shame. Even with the hundreds of cards delivered to him, it's not the best part of his special day.

"There’s so many. I can’t even describe how many," Alex said.

"I think it is absolutely incredible. I’m just happy that everybody helps me through the dark times of this cancer and everything is going fine," Alex said.

And better than the cards was the news Alex received last week.

"My cancer is all gone, but we need to make sure that it doesn’t come back," he said.

And just Wednesday night, it got even better. Instead of 31 radiation treatments, Alex found he’ll only need five more.

"It’s a very poignant day for us today, because we were told last year before we came to America that we probably wouldn’t reach his birthday," Jeff Goodwin said.

And Alex alive and able to celebrate at that.

He said his birthday wish this year is to one day become a falconer and save birds. Some of the thousands who have followed Alex’s journey online know that’s true. And equal to his love of birds is his love for the Kansas City, KS Police Department.

"They’re absolutely incredible, and they always fight for justice against criminals. I’m a really big fan of fighting for justice, so I’m a fan of them," Alex said.

Alex even received a birthday surprise from the police chief -- his very own KCK police cruiser.

"I’m going to pretend to be a police officer in this and whiz around," Alex said.

Because after all, if you can fight cancer and win, KCK police say he can fight crime as well.

"I just want to say thanks for all these fantastic birthday cards, and it is absolutely incredible that everybody cares about me," Alex said.

A lot of the cards wished Alex well with the rest of his stay in Kansas City. He still has those radiation treatments and he has to get surgery for a prosthetic. They’re hoping it will get pushed up, and he’ll get sent back to England even sooner.

