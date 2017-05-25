Man pleads guilty to murder in She's a Pistol shooting

Malik and three other young men face murder charges for the deadly robbery attempt at She’s a Pistol. (KCTV5)

One of the four men accused of trying to rob a Shawnee, KS gun store in 2015 and killing the owner plead guilty on Thursday.

Hakeem Malik, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted aggravated robbery, once county of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and one county or aggravated battery on Thursday.

Malik and three other young men face murder charges for the deadly robbery attempt at She’s a Pistol. Becky Bieker lost her husband in the violent Jan. 9, 2015, shootout with armed gunmen.

Prosecutors say the men plotted to rob the gun store that Bieker owned with her husband, Jon Bieker, who was in back when the robbers came in and made demands.

Becky Bieker was hit and knocked unconscious. Jon Bieker got into a shootout with the four men.

Malik's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

