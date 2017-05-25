Tamika Pledger found guilty after driving into group of teens, killing one of them

Tamika Pledger is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2015 death of 16-year-old Tierra Smith. (Wyandotte County Jail)

A woman accused of driving into a group of teens, killing one of them, has been found guilty on all counts.

Tamika Pledger is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2015 death of 16-year-old Tierra Smith after running into a group of teenagers. She faces 68 months in prison. Her bond was increased to $100,000.

Emotions were high the entire trial. Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases Wednesday.

The proceedings were interrupted several times by outbursts from the victims' family. Two of them are now banned from the proceedings.

Pledger's son jumped the bar between the courtroom and the seats on Thursday and taken away in handcuffs.

