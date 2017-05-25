Family wants killer caught who shot father while walking dogs in Kansas City

David Lenox was murdered on Feb. 27 near 99th and Walnut streets. He was shot while walking his dogs along the Indian Creek Trail. (File)

A family is still looking for answers months after their father was found murdered while out walking his dogs in south Kansas City.

David Lenox was murdered on Feb. 27 near 99th and Walnut streets. He was shot while walking his dogs along the Indian Creek Trail.

This was the second of four murders that happened along the Indian Creek Trail since August 2016 that police are now saying have similarities. All four homicides are still unsolved.

At this time, there is no physical evidence that suggests these cases are related, but the possibility is being reviewed.

David Lenox's daughter, Mindy Lenox, says her and her brother are desperately seeking clues to bring their fathers killer to justice. She says she's concerned that crime is increasing, and there are still unsolved murders.

"My brother and I are doing everything we can to reach the right people. We reached out to the councilman ... we obviously are working with detectives. We have received some response, but it hasn't been without initial effort. And unfortunately, there's been another man murdered before we received a response from the councilmen. We're really just trying to urge the public to get involved and to reach out and help us bring justice and make the streets safer so people can walk their dogs in peace which they should be able to," she said.

Family members have added more money to the initial reward. It is now up to $12,000 for information that leads to an arrest or filing of felony charges.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.