Police deem suspicious package in KCMO not dangerous

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The package was found about 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City investigated a suspicious package found Thursday morning.

The package was found about 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue.

Police later said the package was just a backpack and had "nothing hazardous inside."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

