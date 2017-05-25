Experts at Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department talk dangers of Zika

Experts say they want people to be aware of Zika virus and know how to protect themselves. (AP)

Health experts have a warning for people as summer approaches.

Experts say they want people to be aware of Zika virus and know how to protect themselves.

They say that as the weather gets warmer, people will begin to inhabit parks throughout the metro. Several of the parks have ponds and standing water, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Standing water isn’t found only in parks, but can be found in people’s backyards.

Experts say people should dump out anything holding standing water and clear their backyards. Those places can become breeding grounds for mosquitos.

They also say the best way for people to protect themselves is with bug spray or by wearing long sleeves.

“So, if you have tires that carry or hold water, you want to get rid of those things around your home,” Kansas City Health Department Public Information Officer Denesha Snell said.

Experts want everyone to be ready and aware of the zika virus.

And while it’s pregnant woman who need to be the most careful, no one wants to contract Zika.

“Mosquitos are an issue every summer right,” Snell said. “What you want to do is not get bit by mosquitos. They carry disease we hear a lot about zika but mosquitos carry more diseases than just Zika; as well you have things like chikungunya, and mosquitos carry malaria although you might not be at high risk here in the states.”

For those who want to learn more about the virus, the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department will hold an informative luncheon on Wednesday.

The event runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library auditorium, located at 707 Vermont Street.

A panel of experts will explain everything, from what Zika is, to how it spreads and how people can protect themselves.

