Officials: Everyone safe after mobile home fire in KCMO

The homeowner, a man in his 40s, says the fire started when he tried to light a cigarette. (KCTV5)

Fire crews say the home was heavily involved by the flames. (KCTV5)

Everyone inside the home was able to get out and is safe. (KCTV5)

Fire officials in Kansas City say everyone is safe after fire ripped through a mobile home on Thursday morning.

The fire started about 6:08 a.m. at a mobile home in the 8900 block of NE 107th Street.

Fire crews say the home was heavily involved by the flames.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out and is safe.

The homeowner, a man in his 40s, says the fire started when he tried to light a cigarette. Fire investigators will investigate his claim.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the flames destroyed the home.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.