City officials hold public meeting to discuss new plan for KCI

City officials are asking the public for their opinion about the new look for Kansas City International Airport.

On Wednesday, the city council is holding a public meeting to find out how Kansas City residents fell about the potential airport.

Anyone who has questions or concerns about the proposal for a new single-terminal airport can address them during the meeting at city hall.

The current plan, proposed by Burns & McDonell, would cost $1 billion, but none of that money would come from taxpayers.

Instead, it would be privately funded by the Kansas City-based engineering firm.

Burns & McDonell says the new terminal would add 35 new gates and triple the number of parking spaces.

So far people have mixed reviews about the proposal.

"I don't like single-terminal at all. I do want to know what percent of people would use these amenities. I don't know anyone who transits through Kansas City," Henry Daubresse said.

"I moved here in the 70s and thought this was the greatest airport ever, so did all my guests, and now I think it's a chopped up mess," Julia Harris said.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. It will be held on the 26th floor of City Hall.

People who are unable to attend the meeting can leave questions or concerns at an online version of the meeting.

