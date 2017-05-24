School officials advise parents after Raytown students witness body hanging

While riding home from school on their bus, students from Raytown Middle School witnessed a body hanging.
School officials are telling parents in response to monitor their child's behavior.
Ruth Manu's grandchildren were heading for the front door when a police detective stopped them.
He alerted the family a body was found hanging just steps away. Police say the person committed suicide.
“I feel for the parent," Manu said. "I hope they have someone they can reach out to."
The Raytown School District confirms several students on bus 52 saw the scene.
Nicole Goodson lives nearby she says her friend called her early this morning after seeing the body.
“We were actually all wondering if kids," Goodson said. "We know some schools are out and some aren’t. So, we weren’t sure if some of them caught it or not. So it’s really tragic that they did.”
The main concern is for the students on the bus who saw the scene.
Counselors will be here for students who want to talk.
