Former Claycomo firefighter indicted for felony statutory rape, sodomy

New information Wednesday about charges filed against a former Claycomo firefighter and medic who is accused of having sex with a teenage girl inside a fire station.

KCTV5 has learned a grand jury indicted the first responder for felony statutory rape and sodomy.

According to court records, Scott Pelc, who was 24 at the time, is accused of bringing a 15-year-old girl to the Claycomo fire station where he worked on US 69 Highway last June.

A grand jury indicted him this month.

Investigators asked Uber to provide them with records for Scott Pelc's Uber account. The victim says she met Pelc on Whisper, an anonymous social networking app.

She says he paid for an Uber to pick her up from Worlds of Fun and drop her off at his fire station to "hangout."

The teen told investigators Pelc snuck her inside the firehouse through a side door and took her to a shower area to have sex.

Then she says Pelc left her alone inside the fire station to answer a 911 call.

She walked across the street to a McDonald's and hurt her own arm and called 911 in hopes of getting a ride home. She says Pelc answered her call, treated her arm and took her to North Kansas City Hospital.

Pelc is held on a $300,000 bond.

He entered a not guilty plea.

He is scheduled to be back in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

