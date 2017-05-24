Police investigating homicide at 57th, Bales in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police investigating homicide at 57th, Bales in Kansas City

Posted:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide at 57th and Bales Avenue. 

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

It happened on Bales Avenue just south of East 57th Street, just two blocks west of Swope Parkway on the city's east side.  

