Chiefs offensive lineman balancing OTAs and medical school

OTAs can be a little overwhelming whether you are a veteran or a rookie.

This game isn’t easy especially when you are playing on the offensive line. For guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif he’s finding a way to not only practice and play but he’s also balancing medical school.

"Reid has been really flexible with my schedule and he knows what I’m trying to do," said Duvernay-Tardif. "I was able to report three weeks later in the beginning of phase two, so I’m getting closer to graduating so that’s cool."

He's done with the clinical part of med school and now he just has to study for the big exam. He says that comes next May.

“So I have eight months to study because of course I won’t be studying during the season," said Duvernay-Tardif. "But as soon as the season is over, I’ll have three months to study for that.”

Transitioning from the Med School mindset to an offensive playbook is not as simple as switching uniforms.

“The hardest part for me is transitioning from a football stadium where the spotlight is on you to a hospital where all the spot light is on the patient," said Duvernay-Tardif.

After he graduates he wants to keep all of his options open. After signing his new 5-year contract this offseason with the Chiefs though, he says, his residency will have to get pushed back.

