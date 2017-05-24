Blue Springs assistant prosecutor faces misdemeanor charges in deadly wreck

A Blue Springs man faces only misdemeanor charges for a crash that killed a mother.

That man also is the assistant prosecutor in the City of Blue Springs.

Adrienne Afrisio was pulled over on a very busy stretch of roadway and was waiting for a tow truck driver to wrap up the job after her car had broken down.

Investigators say there's no evidence the man who they say caused that fatal crash was doing anything *criminal.

He wasn't speeding, he wasn't drunk and he wasn't on drugs.

Eric Butkovich, 47, was in the car with his family that Saturday afternoon and for reasons that are still unclear - did not see the tow truck and people pulled over on the side of Interstate 70.

Afrisio was a Blue Springs mother of two who just lost her husband last year. She died at the scene after investigators say Butkovich drove onto the side of the road.

The tow truck driver was also hurt in that crash.

Jackson county prosecutors have charged him with failure to drive in a single lane and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

