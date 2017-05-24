Jayhawks guard Mykhailiuk announces he'll return for senior year

University of Kansas shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk announced he's returning for his senior season.
The 6-foot-8 guard from Cherkasy, Ukraine, started 25 games for KU last season and averaged 9.8 points per contest.
He announced his decision on Instagram:
Svi announces he is coming back to Kansas. @KCTV5 #kubball pic.twitter.com/7BUKGjbL5H— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) May 24, 2017
For his career, Mykhailiuk has played in 97 games for Kansas with 31 starts and a 6.3 scoring average.
Earlier this year, he announced he would enter the draft without hiring an agent, allowing him to change his mind before May 24.
