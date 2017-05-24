Jayhawks guard Mykhailiuk announces he'll return for senior year

University of Kansas shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk announced he's returning for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 guard from Cherkasy, Ukraine, started 25 games for KU last season and averaged 9.8 points per contest.

He announced his decision on Instagram:

For his career, Mykhailiuk has played in 97 games for Kansas with 31 starts and a 6.3 scoring average.

Earlier this year, he announced he would enter the draft without hiring an agent, allowing him to change his mind before May 24.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.