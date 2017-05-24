Jayhawks guard Mykhailiuk announces he'll return for senior year - KCTV5

Jayhawks guard Mykhailiuk announces he'll return for senior year

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -

University of Kansas shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk announced he's returning for his senior season. 

The 6-foot-8 guard from Cherkasy, Ukraine, started 25 games for KU last season and averaged 9.8 points per contest.

He announced his decision on Instagram: 

For his career, Mykhailiuk has played in 97 games for Kansas with 31 starts and a 6.3 scoring average.

Earlier this year, he announced he would enter the draft without hiring an agent, allowing him to change his mind before May 24. 

