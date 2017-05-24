Judge clears courtroom after victims' family members yell at Tamika Pledger

Tamika Pledger is accused of running down several teenagers in Jan. 2015. One teenage girl died from her injuries. (Wyandotte County Jail)

A woman charged with killing a teen and hurting three others took the stand Wednesday, and it caused chaos in a Wyandotte County courtroom.

Tamika Pledger is accused of running down several teenagers in Jan. 2015. One teenage girl died from her injuries.

At one point the judge was forced to clear the courtroom after family members of the victims yelled at Pledger on the stand. The prosecution wrapped Wednesday, and it was while the defense had Pledger on the stand these outbursts happened.

Pledger was telling the court the reason she got so upset after the crash was because she was afraid she'd hit her own family member. That's when the victim's family started yelling.

Because of that, two victim family members are now banned from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial. The judge also asked jurors individually whether they felt they could remain impartial after hearing that.

KCTV5 News spoke with family members about that outburst. They say it's just incredibly tough to listen to what happened that day especially from the woman accused of doing it.

"When you hold stuff in for two and a half years ... to go through pain to relive it over and over again because of all the shenanigans that she's pulling ... all the continuance she gets. She gets to walk free. Somebody lost their life. Somebody doesn't get to celebrate birthdays, Mother's Day, like she did. That's unfair," De Barnett said.

Jurors were dismissed Wednesday afternoon. They'll be back at 9 a.m. Thursday to begin deliberations.

