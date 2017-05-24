Immaculata High School closes its doors after over 100 years

School officials at Immaculata say enrollment is down and there's not enough money to keep the school going. (KCTV5)

After more than 100 years, a Catholic high school in Leavenworth is closing for good.

School officials at Immaculata say enrollment is down and there's not enough money to keep the school going.

They announced plans in January to close the school.

Immaculata teacher Manuel Hernandez loves his students at the school. Knowing the doors of his school are closing is like dealing with a death in his family, he said.

“When they realize that they're going to lose it, you really see how much they love it...and... that's the tough part, because I think they do love it," Hernandez said.

Students made that clear.

“It's just one big family," student Dominic Adkins said. "You don't get sick and tired of seeing the same people every day. You just love them.”

For some, it's the end of a family tradition. Students wore fruit loop necklaces have been at the school since kindergarten.

Hernandez tries to took at the bright side. He's sad, but he looks back at his last 17 years and the students he's encountered.

“We believe God is faithful and I'm grateful for everything that God has done for us," Hernandez said.

The school is hosting an event June 2nd and 3rd so alumni can tour the school for a final time and pick up old uniforms and trophies.

