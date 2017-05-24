Parents, your teens may be using these secret texting codes

f you haven’t checked your teens social media messages recently, you might be surprised to see what might as well be messages in a foreign language. (KCTV5)

The shorthand codes used for texts, Snapchat and other social media platforms might be fooling parents.

Those letters and numbers are an ever-evolving code that kids pick up from their friends. Some acronyms really are harmless, like the now-common LOL, but there are plenty that aren't.

There are several companies who now help parents monitor their teen's social media accounts including Bark and netlingo.

For a crash course and dictionary to translate some of the most popular codes click here.

After you read this list, you'll likely start looking at your teen's texts in a whole new way.

1. IWSN - I want sex now

2. GNOC - Get naked on camera

3. NIFOC - Naked in front of computer

4. PIR - Parent in room

5 CU46 - See you for sex

6. 53X - Sex

7. 9 - Parent watching

8. 99 - Parent gone

9. 1174' - Party meeting place

10. THOT - That hoe over there

11. CID - Acid (the drug)

12. Broken - Hungover from alcohol

13. 420 - Marijuana

14. POS - Parent over shoulder

15. SUGARPIC - Suggestive or erotic photo

16. KOTL - Kiss on the lips

17. (L)MIRL - Let's meet in real life

18. PRON - Porn

19. TDTM - Talk dirty to me

20. 8 - Oral sex

21. CD9 - Parents around/Code 9

22. IPN - I'm posting naked

23. LH6 - Let's have sex

24. WTTP - Want to trade pictures?

25. DOC - Drug of choice

26. TWD - Texting while driving

27. GYPO - Get your pants off

28. KPC- Keeping parents clueless

