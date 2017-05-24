After fire in January, Mixing Bowl Noshery restaurant set to reopen in Kansas City

A Kansas City restaurant is rebuilding after a fire four months ago. (KCTV5)

A fire destroyed the Mixing Bowl Noshery back in January. It left the owners wondering what they would do for the future.

“Do we cut and run? Do we do this again?," said Dana Peterman.

Peterman is thanking customers for giving them the strength to rebuild.

“Regular customers of ours just popped up with trucks everywhere, with workers everywhere, with cleaning supplies, with shovels, dumpsters - to clean it out and get us back open as soon as possible," she said.

Their new location is just a mile down the road on Southwest Boulevard. Much of the decor from the old restaurant included family heirlooms that were lost in the fire.

Customers have assisted in replenishing their collection of antiques, sharing pieces of their family.

“It's really been unreal to have a dream like that and it worked," she said. "It worked! It worked well.”

They hope to be opened next week.

