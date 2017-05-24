Chiefs players welcome new celebration rule

The NFL might stand for the National Fun League now after they changed the celebration rule allowing players to have more fun after big tackles and big plays.

Kansas City Chiefs players generally agree with the rule change.

“I got to give Mr. Goodell a pat on the back for that,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “I’ve been waiting to do the worm or the Stone Cold Stunner on someone. I’m ready, I can’t get fined now. I’m ready to bring out the pumps. I’m ready man.”

Players are now allowed to celebrate in groups, use the ball as a prop and roll around if they’d like, but they still cannot mimic the use of weapons or do anything offensive or in bad taste.

“I agree with it,” said Alex Smith, the Chiefs starting quarterback. “I think touchdowns are hard to come by. I think the great thing about the NFL is that it’s an emotional sport.”

Some might think Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be utilizing the rule more than most with his history.

But some don’t think it’ll change much.

“I think Kelce is an off the top of head guy, but I’m pretty sure he has something in store for us,” Maclin said.

