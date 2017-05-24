KCK veteran granted FAA’s most prestigious award

Mike Jacobi was granted the FAA’s most prestigious award inside City Hall, designating him as a master pilot. (KCTV5)

Years of hard work and service have been recognized for a Kansas City, KS veteran.

Mike Jacobi was granted the FAA’s most prestigious award inside City Hall, designating him as a master pilot. If you receive the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, you’re part of an exclusive club.

“It’s such a brief little period of time, and we’ve come so far,” Jacobi said.

And Jacobi had no idea that his career which began in 1966 would lead him here. He was only 19 years old.

“It is extremely humbling. There are so many of us not here … so many of my friends,” he said.

Now at age 71, a lot has changed since he first took flight 51 years ago. He flew combat missions in Vietnam and special ops behind enemy lines in Laos.

“We lost 200 aircraft and nobody knows about it,” he said.

His award is in recognition of the part he played in improving aviation for all of us taking to the skies each year.

“We’re flying billions of people without any fatalities. It’s just an incredible achievement,” Jacobi said.

Mayor Mark Holland is celebrating that achievement too saying Jacobi is one of the most distinguished KCK resident’s he’s ever met.

And Jacobi’s son and son-in-law could very well carry on the family legacy. Both are pilots as well. So it seems it is simply in their blood.

Jacobi says he has no plans to stop flying and says he will do it as long as he can.

