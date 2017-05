Karns was put on the D.L. for a right extensor strain/nerve irritation. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that they have reinstated outfielder Alex Gordon from the Paternity List and placed right-handed pitcher Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list.

Karns was put on the D.L. for a right extensor strain/nerve irritation. His stint is retroactive to May 21, making him eligible to return on May 31.

