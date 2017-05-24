Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will not offer Affordable Care Act plans next year

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City says they will not offer or renew individual Affordable Care Act plans in the company’s 32-county service area in Kansas and Missouri for 2018. (AP)

This decision will affect Blue KC members with both on- and off- exchange individual plans but does not affect individual plans that were purchased on or prior to Oct. 1, 2013.

“Since 2014, we’ve expended significant resources to offer individual ACA plans to increase access to quality healthcare coverage for the Kansas City community,” said Danette Wilson, President and CEO of Blue KC. “Like many other health insurers across the country, we have been faced with challenges in this market. Through 2016, we have lost more than $100 million. This is unsustainable for our company. We have a responsibility to our members and the greater community to remain stable and secure, and the uncertain direction of this market is a barrier to our continued participation.”

Blue KC has more than 1 million members, and this will affect approximately 67,000.

This decision will not affect 2017 coverage. It also does not affect Blue KC members who are covered under one of its “grandfathered” or “grandmothered” plans.

Additionally, members who receive coverage through their employers, as well as those who purchased a Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, short-term or student health plan from Blue KC, are not affected.

“This decision is necessary at this time, but we’ll continue to work with federal and state legislators to identify solutions that will stabilize the individual market and bring costs down for our members, the community and Blue KC,” said Wilson.

