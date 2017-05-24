Viral Facebook games, quizzes could cost you money, sense of security

The people behind the games, quizzes and giveaways you see on Facebook and other social networks are collecting a lot more than just your answers. (Bigstock)

The people behind the games, quizzes and giveaways you see on Facebook and other social networks are collecting a lot more than just your answers.

They’re collecting your personal data, email addresses and even passwords.

Admit it, you’ve done it before. You trusted Facebook to tell you which Harry Potter character you’re most like, which dog you most resemble, or who your soulmate its.

“I just like to see what they come up with. It’s kind of fun,” Amy Harlow explained.

All of us have fallen victim. But experts warn you to think carefully about what the creators’ motives are. They aren’t creating such content to brighten your day.

Experts told KCTV5 News they’re creating a fun way to steal the info you have listed online.

“It’s definitely unnerving,” Harlow said.

From there, the content creators can sell your name, email, address, phone number and even your religious views to third-party advertisers or hackers. It’s why so often, we think Facebook ads know us better than we know ourselves.

What’s worse is in some cases, you can even lose money.

Saundra Williams said she often takes quizzes on Facebook but stopped once she started realizing the more of them she took, the more spam email she received.

“I didn’t apply for a credit card. I don’t have credit cards. I pay cash,” Williams said.

“Unfortunately people fall for these tricks and tactics all the time. One of the most popular scams on the Internet for years now are Southwest ticket giveaways,” tech expert Ramsey Mohsen said.

Mohsen said these are much more than simply games. He uses the “Free Credit Report” as an example.

He says the fact that it’s free, means developers are getting your info in return.

“I think the line gets crossed when you submit personal info like your Social Security number or email, or physical address and then that gets to a scammer,” he explained.

While you may think your birth date, full name, address and phone number won’t put you in danger if it gets the hands of a third party, think again.

Mohsen said you have to realize how often that same information correlates with your passwords to important accounts, like your banking and credit card logins.

He said your best bet is to rid your Facebook of any personal info besides your name.

That’s because even if you don’t play the games or take the quizzes, your friends are. And often those friends accept terms and conditions without reading, which then grants the third parties access to their “friend list.” That means they have access to your information too.

