3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Buca di Beppo on the Plaza

Officials say the safe level in the air is 10 parts per millions. The level inside the restaurant was 300 parts per million. (KCTV5)

Fire officials say a carbon monoxide leak started in the kitchen of Buca di Beppo. (KCTV5)

Firefighters are at the Country Club Plaza after a reported gas leak at an Italian restaurant sent three people to an area hospital.

Fire officials say a carbon monoxide leak started in the kitchen of Buca di Beppo. Five employees were at the restaurant at the time.

Three of the employees were taken to the hospital and are said to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The gas has been shut off at the restaurant.

Officials say the safe level in the air is 10 parts per millions. The level inside the restaurant was 300 parts per million. More gas readings are being taken at the restaurant.

Firefighters told a neighboring business manager that all other businesses in the area will be able to operate normally and would not need to be evacuated.

Missouri Gas and Energy has been called to the scene and is investigating how the leak started. They say they were called to the scene to make sure there were no natural gas leaks or natural gas appliance malfunctions that led to the leak. They say there is no indication of that happening.

Repairs are being done to fix the leak.

Buca di Beppo is located at 310 W 47th Street. The restaurant was set to open at 11 a.m.

