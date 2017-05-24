Wanted: Jonathan Kagen

Jonathan Kagen is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Jonathan Kagen is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2004 in Kansas City, KS and involved the indecent solicitation of a 14-year-old girl.

His last known address was in Bonner Springs, but his current location is unknown.

Kagen is currently a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. He is also wanted on a Douglas County warrant for criminal possession of a firearm, distribution of controlled substance and endangering welfare of a child.

Kagen should be considered armed and dangerous.

