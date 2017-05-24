Man charged after woman says he waived a gun at her during road - KCTV5

Man charged after woman says he waived a gun at her during road rage incident

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A man has been charged after allegedly displaying a gun during a road rage incident involving a woman.

Hugh Parris, 53, of Shawnee, KS, has been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7500 block of northbound Interstate 435 in Shawnee, KS.

Police say the victim of the incident is a woman.

According to the victim, Parris cut her off and then sped up. Parris then swerved into her lane several times and she tried to pass him.

Parris was later arrested by the Shawnee Police Department.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Parris is being held on $2,500 bond.

