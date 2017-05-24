Man arrested after woman says he waived a gun at her during road rage incident

The suspect was arrested by the Shawnee Police Department on suspicion of aggravated assault. (KCTV5)

A man has been arrested after allegedly displaying a gun during a road rage incident involving a woman.

The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7500 block of northbound Interstate 435 in Shawnee, KS.

Police say the victim is a woman and the suspect is a man.

According to the victim of the road rage incident, the suspect cut her off and then sped up. The suspect then swerved into her lane several times and she tried to pass him.

No one was hurt during the incident.

