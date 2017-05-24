New Kidscape exhibit takes kids back in time in lessons about JOCO

Children will learn about life on the farm and what Johnson County, KS was like in the 1870s. (KCTV5)

A new exhibit at a metro museum is offering a creative way to learn about the history of Johnson County.

The Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, located at 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue, is welcoming several new exhibits, and one is offering a fun, blast from the past, history lesson.

Kidscape is a new exhibit, featuring 11 rooms for kids to explore.

Children will learn about life on the farm and what Johnson County, KS was like in the 1870s. Kids can then time travel to the 1950s when suburban life began to spring up throughout the county.

Johnson County Manager Hannes Zacharias says the county has been wanting for an exhibit like Kidscape for quite some time.

“I don't believe it was a tough sell to go ahead and recognize the need for these activities,” Zacharias said. “Once people understood the vision of trying to repurpose a community icon in Johnson County everybody was on board pretty much.”

The new exhibit is in part thanks to a generous donation.

The Main Street Credit Union gave a gift $250,000 toward the project.

The official opening date for the exhibit is June 10.

