City leaders talk plan for park safety as community remembers murdered business owner

Local business owner Mike Darby was killed while walking his two dogs on along the trail on Thursday. (KCTV5)

Indian Creek Trail is a popular walking and running trail for people living in the Kansas City area.

However, police say four people have been attacked and killed near the trail within the past 10 months.

Now, the city is working on a new plan to make parks and trails safer.

The new plan is scheduled to come up at a public safety committee meeting on Wednesday, but likely won’t be discussed until the next week.

City leaders want to make changes, such as enforcing hours and stepping up patrols. They also want to hear from community members about how safe they feel when they use the city’s parks and trails and what they want to see changed.

City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields says a new plan would help police to have some teeth when it comes to keeping people out of the parks when it’s dark.

“So, if they were patrolling, as they often do in the downtown area, and they saw people congregated in Illus Davis Park then they would be able to say, hey folks the park is closed please move on, and we think that could be very beneficial,” Shields said.

On Wednesday, Darby’s life will be remembered and celebrated in a special bike ride.

People who knew Darby say he was very involved in the community and always giving back.

Darby was the co-owner of the two Coach’s Bar & Grill locations in the metro.

Every Wednesday, avid cyclists meet at the restaurant’s Overland Park, KS location to ride.

On Wednesday, they are asking people to show up at about 6:15 p.m. at the restaurant located at 9089 w 135th street.

There will be a prayer for Darby before the silent ride begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's council meeting will start at 10 a.m.

