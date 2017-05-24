Truck pulls down power lines in KCMO, closes highway

The truck’s tail snagged power lines, knocking them to the ground and dragging them for a short time. (KCTV5)

Part of a metro highway was closed early Wednesday morning after power lines were pulled onto the roadway by a truck.

The accident started about 1:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say a truck dropped off a load at a construction site in the area but didn't put down it's bucket tail when it left.

The truck’s tail snagged power lines, knocking them to the ground and dragging them for a short time.

Eastbound Interstate 470 was shut down as crews worked to repair the downed lines. The interstate has reopened.

A few people in a nearby neighborhood lost power due to the downed lines.

