Dump truck pulls down power lines in KCMO, closes highway

An accident and downed power lines closed part of a metro highway early Wednesday morning.

The accident started about 1:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police say a dump truck dropped off a load at a construction site in the area but didn't put down its bucket tail when it left.

The truck’s tail snagged power lines, knocking them to the ground and dragging them for a short time.

Eastbound Interstate 470 was shut down as crews worked to repair the downed lines. The interstate has reopened.

A few people in a nearby neighborhood lost power due to the downed lines.

