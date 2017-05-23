Duffy beats Yanks for 2nd time in week as Royals win 6-2

The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.More >
Randy Bryant says a recent DNA test shows he is not the father of a child born back in 1988, but his paychecks are still being garnished.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant that his friends had shot.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged after firing a weapon in a south Kansas City church on Sunday, injuring one person.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
A water main break in the Northland is causing flooding near an area community center. The break happened at the Kansas City North Community Center located at 3930 NE Antioch Road.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Seahawks, was found dead on Tuesday in Orlando, according to sources.More >
