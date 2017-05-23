Car crashes into duplex in Shawnee, no injuries reported - KCTV5

Car crashes into duplex in Shawnee, no injuries reported

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a duplex at Caenen Lake Road in Shawnee. 

No one was injured in the wreck. 

It's unknown what led up to the crash. 

