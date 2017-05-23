Car crashes into duplex in Shawnee, no injuries reported

The records show Michael and Heather Jones not only starved, tortured and kept Adrian Jones locked in a shower, but they also took photos and videos of the abuse. (KCTV5)

Unsealed court documents released Monday reveal a stepmom and dad knew their 7-year-old boy was going to die and did nothing to save him. The records show Michael and Heather Jones not only starved, tortured and kept Adrian Jones locked in a shower, but they also took photos and videos of the abuse. The records show how fallen detective Kansas City, KS police detective Brad Lancaster and other officers worked tirelessly to uncover electronic evidence that would ultimatel...

