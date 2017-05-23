Kansas City police officers involved in wreck - KCTV5

Kansas City police officers involved in wreck

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

At least two police officers are involved in a wreck at 63rd and Prospect Avenue.

One police officer has been transported to the hospital.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.  

