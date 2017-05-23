Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes center of attention at workouts

It’s hard not to pay attention to a first round draft pick especially when it’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Tuesday, during the first day of OTAs, the Kansas City Chiefs veterans got a chance for the first time to see their rookies.

“I look at him and bump into him every now and then and tell him we are going to get you," Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said of Mahomes. "We can't hit the quarterback, but we are going to get you. He’s out here, working his tail off and he’s locked in. He don’t even smile, I had to knee him to smile. I told him relax man relax.”

There's not much time to relax for the rookies, who must learn quickly or get left behind.

Mahomes has weapons around him and on Tuesday, it was his first chance to be around them.

“I’ve had a chance to catch with him a little bit and everyone knows he has a big arm," Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin said. "But also everyone knows this is Alex’s team. I think it’s going to benefit him to learn from Alex and be able to see how Alex approaches things and his mindset in this game. I think it’s a win-win situation.”

What does current starting quarterback Alex Smith think of Mahomes?

“I think the biggest thing is giving him a chance to settle down and it’s a whirlwind when you are a first round pick," Smith said. "You've got the draft, the rookie premiere and you’re all over the place. Then you are thrown out into the middle of camp and you are forced to learn a new playbook and all of that so. settling down, focus in on the football and get into a regular routine.”

