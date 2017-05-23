Local British-Americans concerned for friends after Manchester attack

Local British-Americans are worried for their friends and family across the sea. (KCTV5)

Local British-Americans are worried for their friends and family across the sea.

Ian Gebbett has family in Manchester and his parents grew up there.

When he found out about the explosion, he called his cousin to make sure she was OK.

Luckily, they're safe.

Gebbett's family has been in Kansas for more than 10 years. He says the attacks, particularly the deaths of the children, bother him.

"As a parent myself I can't believe the pain they're going through," he said. "This isn't about religion. This is people who pervert the use of religion - people who attack children. It's just a complete act of stupidity and evil. It won't do any good for ISIS. It will just reignite people against them."

The owners at Clock Tower add that people in England are resilient and that they won't be intimidated by an act of terror.

