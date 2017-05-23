Records suggest years of abuse for Adrian Jones

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released more than 2,000 documents on Adrian Jones. (File)

Newly released document show that Kansas received reports that a boy who ultimately was murdered and fed to pigs was being physically abused years before his death.

Documents also showed Tuesday that a social worker was in contact with his father and stepmother by phone more than a year after the state said it lost physical contact with the family.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released more than 2,000 documents on Adrian Jones. His father and stepmother are serving life prison sentences in his death. Authorities say Michael and Heather Jones abused, tortured and starved Adrian before his remains were found in Kansas City, KS in November 2015.

The head of Kansas' child-welfare agency says she's "deeply saddened" by the slaying Adrian.

As director of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Phyllis Gilmore offered that perspective Tuesday as her agency released the newly unsealed pages of its casework involving the family of Adrian.

Gilmore says Jones' father and stepfather "worked constantly to evade our intervention" by moving between Missouri and Kansas. Gilmore says her agency's last contact with the family in 2012.

