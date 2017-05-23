Water main break interrupts service at Northland community center

After a 20-inch long water main break affected the center had to close its doors temporarily. The center is located at 3930 NE Antioch Rd. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

A water main break has interrupted the service of the Kansas City North Community Center.

When the water main break happened, the water was flowing into the community center. The front part of the building was damaged.

When the water main break happened, the water was flowing into the community center. The front part of the building was damaged.

Crews put sandbags in front of the doors to stop the water from flowing in.

Jody Siemer, supervisor of recreation at the facility, said there was at least half an inch to an inch of water in certain areas. Because of this, all classes and activities are canceled and remain canceled until further notice.

“Once it is safe we’ll open back up. But we want to make sure that we tackle all of the challenges that we’re facing right now on getting anything and everything dried out and the areas that were affected fixed and good to go," Siemer said.

Siemer said the biggest disadvantage to closing down the community center is for those who meet for monthly classes. They are working to figure out a solution to that issue.

Until then, Siemer says members are able to utilize any of the other ten facilities in the parks and recreation system until the center opens back up.

