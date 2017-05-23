Prep standout Porter to join brother, dad, at Missouri

Prep basketball standout Jontay Porter has announced his intention to sign with Missouri, joining his older brother and father. (AP)

Prep basketball standout Jontay Porter has announced his intention to sign with Missouri, joining his older brother and father.

Porter, who recently completed his junior season in Seattle, averaged 14.3 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for undefeated Nathan Hale High School. The 6-foot-10 forward is listed by 247sports as the 27th-best player in the 2018 class, though there is a chance he could finish high school in the summer and join Missouri this fall.

Porter's father, Michael Porter, Sr., was hired by first-year Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin as an assistant in March. His older brother, Michael Porter, Jr., then signed with the Tigers after initially committing to Washington.

The Porter brothers won a Missouri state high school championship in 2016 before combining to win another state title in Washington this season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.