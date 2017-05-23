KC man charged with firing weapon in south KC church, injuring church greeter

Orlando L. Gentry, 29, faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded firearm into a church. (KCPD)

A Kansas City man has been charged after firing a weapon in a south Kansas City church on Sunday, injuring one person.

Orlando L. Gentry, 29, faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded firearm into a church.

According to court records, Gentry went inside the House of Refuge Family Worship Church in the 10800 block of Hillcrest Road and became involved in a struggle inside the church with staff and others. Witnesses reported seeing a gun in his waistband.

Gentry was wrestled to the ground, but then pulled out the gun, witnesses said, and then began firing shots. The victim stated that he was a greeter at the church. The greeter followed Gentry as he moved away from the struggle. Gentry then fired a shot at the victim, grazing his head.

Gentry is a convicted felon. Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000.

