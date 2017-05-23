Royals look at security efforts after concert bombing in the UK

In light of the recent tragedy in Manchester, the Royals say they'll review their safety procedures to check whether additional steps are necessary. (KCTV5)

In light of Monday’s tragedy in Manchester, security in the metro remains a priority heading into Memorial Day weekend.

At least 30,000 fans are expected to pack Kauffman stadium on Memorial Day, and staff says they have a plan to keep everyone safe while they enjoy the game.

“We have cameras throughout the stadium and we have people that are on walkie talkies that are talking about things that they see and they hear,“ Kansas City Royals Vice President of Communications Toby Cook said.

The standard safety procedures are still in place.

All fans entering the stadium walk through metal detectors and some are wanded down. All bags are checked and access gates are monitored. Officials say the process is meant to be quick but secure.

“We have done everything that we can as an organization to maintain the balance between making it as secure as possible and not making it feel like you’re walking an airport checkpoint or a federal courthouse,” Cook said.

Kansas City police officers, along with sheriff’s deputies, also patrol the stadium, but in light of the recent tragedy in Manchester, the Royals say they'll review their safety procedures to check whether additional steps are necessary.

Cook says they did the same thing in 2013 after the Boston Marathon bombing.

He says staying up to date with the best security procedures is key at Kauffman Stadium.

“Yes, we do assess but we really assess on a home stand by a home standby basis,” Cook said.

And the security measures don't stop at the entrance. Outside, the limestone barricades are more than decoration, they're intended to keep anyone from barreling through the gates.

