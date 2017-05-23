Viral Facebook games, quizzes could cost you money, sense of security

Have you ever played one of those viral games or taken a quiz on Facebook? They’re addictive but also dangerous. (Bigstock)

You know, like the ones where you find out who your soul mate is or which movie most resembles your life. They’re addictive but also dangerous.

Technology expert Ramsey Mohsen says those games are created by third-party companies to get your information and sell it to advertisers.

"There are so many games that are created from scammers and hackers created with the intent of capturing your information and then selling it," Mohsen said.

But it could end up even worse.

