Examiner: Toni Anderson's death accidental, drugs involved

A medical examiner says the death of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student who died when her car went into the Missouri River was accidental and involved drug intoxication.

The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.

Anderson's body found was a car pulled from the Missouri River on March 10.

Her mother, Liz Anderson, said it appears her daughter became got lost while driving in the dark and ended up on a boat ramp in the park. She says her daughter apparently tried to back off the icy ramp and the car slid into the water.

Authorities say ethanol, cocaine and amphetamine intoxication contributed to her death.

Toni Anderson was last seen at 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 15 when she was stopped by a police officer in North Kansas City, who then watched her drive to a nearby convenience store.

Their interaction was captured on the dash camera system of the police vehicle. That video had been a closed record until now, pursuant to the Missouri Sunshine Law, because the case remained open.

Now that the investigation is complete, the North Kansas City Police Department is sharing the video.

The North Kansas City Police Department has reviewed the video and the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop.

"Based on this review, we believe that the officer’s actions were reasonable," the police department said.

