Man injured after suspicious house fire in Edwardsville

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at a home in Edwardsville early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a split-level, single-family home in the 500 block of Blake Street.

"There were fire trucks and ambulances, the police department and everything there. From there on, police kept coming and going,” neighbor Barbara Pruinton said.

The city's police and fire departments are investigating.

"You kind of sit back and look at the whole process and try and figure where it started from how it traveled, how the smoke developed and then come up with a probable solution or cause of what caused the fire,” Fire Chief Tim Whithim said.

Whithim says it appears the fire started in the basement.

When they arrived, they discovered one man still inside the home and his 18-year-old son could escape.

Pruinton says this unusual for the neighborhood.

"It's pretty quiet around here. That's the first time anything like that happened,” she said.

Whithim says the investigation has been handed over to the police.

Police say it will be investigated as an arson until they determine otherwise.

