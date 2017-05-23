Man injured after suspicious fire in Edwardsville

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is in stable condition. (KCTV5)

Police and Fire Departments are investigating a suspicious fire that injured a man early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a split-level, single-family home in the 500 block of Blake Street.

When firefighter arrived, they found a man suffering from smoke inhalation inside the home. The man was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The home sustained significant amounts of damage.

The fire is under investigation.

