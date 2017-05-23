Man injured after suspicious fire in Edwardsville - KCTV5

Man injured after suspicious fire in Edwardsville

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The man was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is in stable condition. (KCTV5) The man was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is in stable condition. (KCTV5)
EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -

Police and Fire Departments are investigating a suspicious fire that injured a man early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a split-level, single-family home in the 500 block of Blake Street.

When firefighter arrived, they found a man suffering from smoke inhalation inside the home. The man was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The home sustained significant amounts of damage. 

The fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.