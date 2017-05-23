20-inch water main break causes flooding in the Northland

The break has caused the community center's parking lot to flood and water to flow into the road. (KCTV5)

A water main break in the Northland is causing flooding near an area community center.

The break happened at the Kansas City North Community Center located at 3930 NE Antioch Road.

The break has caused the community center's parking lot to flood and water to flow into the road.

Sandbags have been placed by the exterior doors of the community center but officials at the center say some water did get inside the building.

KC Water officials say the flooding is due to a 20-inch main break. They say no customers are without water because of the break.

According to Kansas City North Community Center Supervisor of Recreation Jody Siemer, all classes at the community center have been canceled as the center has been closed for the day.

Siemer says on a typical Tuesday there are close to 60 pickleball players and other activities, such as youth pottery and home school P.E. classes.

"Before we can really do much, the big focus is kind of just getting this part under control so we can really start looking at what we need to do beyond that," Siemer said.

The community center is waiting for an insurance adjuster to assess the damage to the building.

Repair crews say the break could take up to eight hours to fix. They say they won't know the cause of the break until they can get the water shut off and the line fixed.

